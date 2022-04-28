Questions to answer in your video
- Share one word and one wish for the graduating class!
Please share one word that describes the class of 2021 and/or one wish you have for students as they start their next chapter. Please try to summarize in 1-2 sentences.
Tips for recording:
- Find a quiet, well-lit space to record your video. The brighter, the better!
- If possible, hold your phone or device horizontally so we can see more of you and your surroundings.
- If you can, avoid background noise – we want to hear you clearly.
- You can re-record as many takes as needed before submitting your final video.
Sort by...
- Most Recent
- Most Views
- Most Likes
Videos
0 0